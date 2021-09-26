CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Opinion/Letter: Friends of Exeter Public Library seek vice president

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is interested in becoming part of a great organization? Come join our group! The Friends of the Exeter Public Library is looking for someone to become our vice-president. We are not a large group, and we are not expected to be hosting a lot of activities or doing fundraising. Our focus is mainly to act as a community advocacy group for the library. This includes existing as a separate nonprofit group that can accept donations on behalf of the library (as tax regulations prohibit certain groups from donating to the library through the town organization structure) and, as possible, serving as a "volunteer pool" when the library needs to get a project done. The latter role can vary widely, from maintaining the gardens to supporting the library warrant article.

Exeter, NH

