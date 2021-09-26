70% of UW-Whitewater students are now vaccinated

WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater has reported that 70% of its students are now vaccinated as of Friday, Sept. 24., according to a university news release. The percentage was reached five weeks ahead of the UW System deadline of Oct. 31, which was recently extended.

UW-Whitewater students are eligible for a drawing of 70 scholarships at $7,000 each if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The drawing will take place this fall. Students who have not yet been vaccinated or have not reported their vaccination to the university are still eligible for the drawing as long as they report their status by Oct. 31.

“Congratulations to our Warhawks for achieving the 70% vaccination rate,” interim university Chancellor Jim Henderson said in the release. “This is a university-wide accomplishment, and I’d like to extend my thanks and appreciation to all the students, faculty and staff who have participated in our vaccination efforts. We also received generous support from alumni and donors to fund weekly $500 drawings, totaling an additional $20,000 in vaccine incentives.”

UW-Whitewater employees have reported at 91% vaccination rate. The figures are based on vaccination records submitted by students, faculty and staff to UW-Whitewater and then verified by staff, according to the release.