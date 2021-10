All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since launching Unconditional in 2015, the Australian stylist Ilona Hamer and French photographer Alexandra Nataf have captivated legions of discerning women the world round with their quietly striking editorials which feature Lauren Hutton and a Chanel Métiers d’Art gold-threaded coat, say, as prominently as vintage Levi’s and a social media-averse art director. “We’ve always wanted to do things that had a realness to them,” Nataf muses from her home in Los Angeles on a recent three-way call. Much the same could be said about the creative duo’s first foray into beauty: a nude lipstick made in partnership with Nicolas Gerlier’s La Bouche Rouge, the Paris-based sustainable cosmetics house known for its highly-pigmented collaborations with the likes of Anja Rubik and Chloë Sevigny.

MAKEUP ・ 3 DAYS AGO