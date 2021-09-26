CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Is my child going to die?' This is Covid-19 as a pediatric doctor

Cover picture for the articleDr. Sarah Ash Combs' first step of treatment for children brought into her emergency room with Covid-19 usually begins with a question: "What socks are you wearing today?" As her school-aged young patients look up at indistinguishable faces covered by PPE, Combs pulls up a pant leg of her scrub to show her own socks. Sometimes they're mismatched, sometimes they're covered in animals. And if she's wearing her favorite, they have sushi.

