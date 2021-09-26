CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heels out, welcome back for Wolfpack, in my Week 4 Top 25 AP ballot

By Jonas Pope IV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a wild weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The dominant power fell and the preseason up-and-comer proved they aren’t quite ready yet to take the throne. For the first time in 97 weeks, the Clemson Tigers won’t be in the top 10. In fact, they aren’t in my Top 25 at all. Harsh after a double-overtime loss on the road to an (previously) unranked N.C. State team? Probably. But, in my opinion, the Tigers (2-2) don’t have a spot with two losses on this list.

