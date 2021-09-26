Letters: Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri deserves lots of tributes
We, people with disabilities, the elderly, and alternative lifestyles, are very sad to learn that Tommy Hazouri passed away recently. Tommy Hazouri, born and raised in Jacksonville, was elected 11 times and held four different local and state offices over nearly five decades. Tommy was always accessible and an advocate for us. We greatly appreciate Tommy’s work on behalf of all citizens in Jacksonville including our communities.www.jacksonville.com
