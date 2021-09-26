Bubic pitches 7 shutout innings, Royals beat Tigers 2-1

The lefty had his best start as a Royal. Kris Bubic made his 29th Major League start on Sunday and it was the best of his young career. The 24-year old lefty tossed seven shutout innings in a 2-1 win over the Tigers to take the series. It was the first time in his MLB career he had tossed as many as seven shutout innings in a start. Whit Merrifield got the game started with a double off Tigers starter Wily Peralta, one of his three hits on the day. Nicky Lopez reached on a bunt single that moved Whit to third, and after a Salvador Perez strikeout, Andrew Benintendi plated Whit home with an RBI single. The Royals looked poised for a big inning after Carlos Santana walked to load the bases, but Adalberto Mondesi hit into a force out at home and Hunter Dozier struck out to end the threat, with the Royals up 1-0. The Royals had a runner in scoring position in the second, and loaded the bases in the third, but couldn’t put any runner across the plate. Cam Gallagher led off the fourth with a.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO