When Trout Fishing in America author Richard Brautigan insulted his friend, the novelist Thomas McGuane, at a party, McGuane responded: “You’re nothing but a pet rock . . . a hula hoop.” This type of accusation plagued Brautigan’s life; his mode of twisting and playing with language was deemed whimsical and unserious by critics and other writers, and he never achieved serious recognition from many of his peers. But—and this was part of Brautigan’s social problem—the dreamy style of his books was a huge hit with hippies and XX, including one young Brautigan fan, who legally changed his name to Trout Fishing in America.

HOBBIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO