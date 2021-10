Tim Tebow is confident Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence can turn the Jacksonville Jaguars around despite an 0-2 start. “I just think that they have to stay the course and continue to work to improve,” Tebow said Thursday. “I think there’s a lot of talent there and they just have to continue to try to get better. And every week, I think Trevor’s got so much talent and ability, and I think he’s a great young man and I think he’s going to be just fine.”

