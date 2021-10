This week, all eyes have been on NBA YoungBoy and Drake to see whose album would land the top spot on the Billboard 200, and according to Chart Data, the Baton Rouge artist's third studio album, Sincerely, Kentrell, was able to outsell Drake's commercial juggernaut after all. Alas, NBA YoungBoy has earned his fourth #1 album, and he has also reportedly become the third rapper in Hip-Hop history to top the charts from behind bars, joining the ranks of Lil Wayne and Tupac Shakur.

