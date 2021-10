This fall is going to be different than last year – 100% guaranteed. The kids will actually go to school (after a year and a half of “home school”, they’ll start soccer and we might even know what day of the week it is. Sure, the end of summer is always a bit sad, but we are ready to cozy up for fall. Today I’m showing you the fall Threshold collection that just launched from Target and it’s all about warmth, clutter-free comfort, and setting up your home to create more analog moments. It’s time to cozy up, hunker down and create some touchpoint fall decor pieces that might involve a pumpkin or nine, depending on your pumpkin level (I’m a 2 :)).

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO