Turkmenistan National Day

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Turkmenistan as they celebrate their 30th Independence Day on September 27, 2021. For thirty years, Turkmenistan and the United States have enjoyed a close and productive relationship grounded in support for Turkmenistan’s...

Birmingham Star

Turkmenistan Pardons More Than 2,000 Prisoners

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has issued a pardon to more than 2,000 prisoners ahead of the former Soviet state's Independence Day on September 27. State media reported on September 20 that the authoritarian president signed a decree releasing 2,064 prisoners based on the 'principles of mercy and humanism bequeathed by our great ancestors.'
WORLD
sandiegouniontribune.com

Turkmenistan marks independence anniversary with big parade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Turkmenistan marked the 30th anniversary of its independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union with a military parade Monday that involved thousands of people and featured the country’s leader mounting a horse to greet the participants. The pomp-filled parade took place in Ashgabat, the capital of...
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Botswana National Day

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate all Batswana on the 55th anniversary of your country’s independence. This occasion presents an opportunity to reflect on our values and to recommit ourselves to building a better future for all. The United States greatly values our enduring friendship with Botswana and our shared commitment to democracy and human rights. We also commend Botswana for its constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability through the Southern African Development Community.
HUMAN RIGHTS
U.S. Department of State

The People’s Republic of China National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to extend our congratulations to the people of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the country celebrates its National Day on October 1. As the United States seeks to work cooperatively to solve the challenges we all face,...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the Outcomes of the U.S. – Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva on September 30

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Russian Federation at the conclusion of the U.S.-Russia bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue:. Today in Geneva, interagency delegations from the United States and the Russian Federation convened for the second meeting of...
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Nigeria National Day

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 61st anniversary of their independence. The strong partnership between our two countries is based on our common commitment to democracy and diversity, and a shared spirit of entrepreneurship. As your partner, we will continue to support Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment. We value Nigerian leadership on issues including African peace and security, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back a more inclusive economy, and reducing greenhouse emissions and creating a clean energy future.
POLITICS
C4ISR & Networks

In first, Turkmenistan shows off Bayraktar TB2 drone

MERSIN, Turkey — Turkmenistan unveiled for the first time its Bayraktar TB2 combat drones during a Sept. 27 military parade marking the country’s 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union. In a first for the country, this year’s military parade was held in the southern Ashgabat foothills of the...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan affirmed the enduring friendship and shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and the maritime principles that are foundational to the region. Building on Vice President Harris’ visit in August, both sides discussed further cooperation on supply chain resilience, space cooperation, and climate change, and exchanged views on regional challenges, including Burma. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister deepened cooperation between the two countries in regional capacity building. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding renewing the 10-year partnership of the U.S.-Singapore Third Country Training Program and emphasized climate change and environmental sustainability, with an understanding to include courses focused on these important topics each year.
WORLD
News Break
Politics
U.S. Department of State

United States Announces $37 Million Contribution to Education Cannot Wait

On September 27, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power announced $37 million in new contributions to the Education Cannot Wait (ECW) global fund at its biannual High Level Steering Group. This contribution will support ECW in ensuring that children and youth in countries experiencing emergencies and...
EDUCATION
U.S. Department of State

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Hogan Meets OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan and National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat, met on September 27 with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. The co-chairs discussed their successful facilitation of the first joint meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers since November 2020, held last week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. They also noted that September 27 is the one-year anniversary of the initiation of renewed intensified hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and expressed condolences for the loss of life on both sides. They underscored only a comprehensive resolution that addresses all outstanding issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the people of the region to live together peacefully.
POLITICS
sprudge.com

What Is National Coffee Day?

It’s National Coffee Day today here in America, which seems like it should be something of a high holiday for coffee fanatics such as those who make the Sprudge, ranking up there with National Cold Brew Day (April 20th) and International Coffee Day (October 1st). But what are the origins of National Coffee Day? Is it really just a day for coffee companies to offer deals or is there more to it? We dug into the history of the various national and international coffee days to find out what’s really going on.
FOOD & DRINKS
U.S. Department of State

Condemning Ethiopia’s Plans to Expel UN Officials

The United States strongly condemns the Government of Ethiopia’s stated plans to expel seven United Nations officials and calls for an immediate reversal of this decision. The officials to be expelled from the country include the head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), whose work is critical to the ongoing humanitarian relief effort. This announcement comes just days after OCHA Chief Martin Griffiths warned that a man-made famine is taking hold in Ethiopia. The expulsion is counterproductive to international efforts to keep civilians safe, and deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance to the millions in dire need.
POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

Why are Afghans refugees but Haitians at the border are not?

There are tens of thousands of Afghan refugees residing at US military bases awaiting resettlement across America. Across the border from Texas, there are thousands of Haitians massed at the Mexican border hoping to claim asylum in the US. But current US immigration policy looks at the two groups very differently. Marco Werman speaks with Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of the nine agencies involved in resettling Afghan refugees across the United States.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Cyprus' top diplomat: Turkey is creating new Ottoman empire

The foreign minister of the divided island of Cyprus is accusing Turkey’s president of attempting to promote a new Ottoman empire in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East — and says such an approach to geopolitics could adversely impact regional security.Nikos Christodoulides, whose Mediterranean island nation is divided into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south that is a member of the European Union, pointed to what he called aggressive Turkish behavior not only in Cyprus but in Syria, Iraq Libya and other Arab countries in the region.“We see the militarization of the...
MIDDLE EAST
Editor at Global Perspectives

Biden Administration says it has "no legal authority to hold Afghans." Now, over 700 have disappeared.

The Biden Administration and Immigration experts have agreed, "Afghans who leave the bases without notice are not breaking U.S. laws, and military officials have no legal authority to hold law-abiding Afghans against their will at any of the eight locations hosting 53,000 Afghans." This is because the administration did not set any boundaries when they decided to bring tens of thousands of refugees into the U.S.
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
themountvernongrapevine.com

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

In the United States, the third Friday in September honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Each year since 1989, a presidential proclamation brings the nation together to remember and honor the members of the Armed Forces who remain missing in action or are prisoners of war. The day serves as a call to action, reminding the nation to rededicate our efforts. We’re responsible for bringing our patriots home and for caring for our military families awaiting word of their loved ones.
FESTIVAL

