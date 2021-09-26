BLACKPINK’s Jennie Hangs Out On “Squid Game” Set With Star Jung Ho Yeon
“Squid Game” star Jung Ho Yeon has shared an adorable glimpse of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s visit to the filming set!. As some fans may already know, model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon—who recently shot to fame after her starring turn in the hit drama “Squid Game”—is close friends with Jennie. Star Lee Jung Jae previously revealed that Jennie not only sent a coffee truck to the set to show her support for Jung Ho Yeon, but she actually paid a personal visit as well.www.soompi.com
