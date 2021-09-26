BLACKPINK’s Jennie Hangs Out On “Squid Game” Set With Star Jung Ho Yeon

Close watchers of the runway already know exactly who HoYeon Jung is: she’s been a top model walking for blue-chip designers and appearing in fashion spreads in magazines across the globe for years. Though, over the past week or so Jung’s fame has exploded to new heights thanks to her co-starring role as “No. 067” in Squid Game. Produced as a Netflix original for the South Korean audience, the survival drama about a mysterious and deadly game has gone viral worldwide. Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos claimed this week that the show could soon dethrone Bridgerton as Netflix’s biggest original hit ever. “We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity,” the executive said at Vox Media’s Code Conference.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO