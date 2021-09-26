You Can Drift The Tesla Model S Plaid But The Yoke Makes It Difficult

The McLaren 765LT was the king of the drag strip but it appears the Tesla Model S Plaid has now taken that crown. Brooks from the DragTimes Youtube channel recently took delivery of a Model S Plaid and also happens to own a 765LT, so he promptly headed to the drag strip to put them against each other. Prior to this outing, he had set a previous best quarter-mile time of 9.3 seconds in the McLaren and a time of 9.2 seconds in the Tesla so he thought the race would be very close. It wasn’t.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO