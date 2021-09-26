CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

You Can Drift The Tesla Model S Plaid But The Yoke Makes It Difficult

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot too long ago, the owner of a Tesla Model S Plaid tried to drive the EV under 7 feet of water. The YouTuber failed in his mission to turn the Tesla into a submarine but fortunately, the car wasn’t destroyed. The YouTuber is now back with another video focused...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic Tesla Electric Motorcycle Is Fit For A Sci-Fi Film

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”
CARS
techeblog.com

The Sokudo is a Stealthy Electric Tesla Motorcycle Concept That Shape-Shifts

Automotive designer Ash Thorp from San Diego collaborated with Carlos Colorsponge figured that after the Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk will have no choice but to release an electric motorcycle to take on competitors, like BMW. So, the duo came up with “The Sokudo”, a stealthy carbon fiber motorcycle that can shape-shift depending on how fast it is traveling on the road. How? Its flexible chassis can fold for a more aerodynamic position at higher speeds. Read more for two more pictures and a bonus video.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Yoke#Ev
insideevs.com

Beware: Older Tesla Model S Motor Might Fail If Driven In Rain

While Musk's comment may be true (at least it seems to be for newer Teslas that we often see wading through very deep water without a problem), it seems the older Model S could have an issue that makes it susceptible to water intrusion into the electric motor. The end result is a car that doesn't operate, which may or may not be worse than what we saw in the aftermath of when a Model X treaded through deep water.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Launching Sans Traction Control Is Just Mad

Whenever I see a video featuring any Tesla or powerful electric vehicle either being drag raced or just in an acceleration run from standstill, it’s always impressive how much traction vehicles seem to have when they just launch themselves off the line. However, the impressive undramatic start you see is possible thanks to advanced traction control that doesn’t allow for more torque than can be handled to be sent to the wheels.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

China's New Tesla Model 3 Rival Has World-First Tech

As part of a partnership announced last year with Luminar, Volvo will start selling cars with LiDAR sensors integrated into the roof in 2022. This will allow Volvo cars underpinned by the company's new SPA 2 modular vehicle architecture like the next-generation XC90 to incorporate full-self driving technology for highways and more advanced safety technology.
CARS
Carscoops

The Tesla Model S Plaid Is Immensely Fast, But What About The Rest?

A couple of months ago, Tesla released their latest version of the Model S: the Model S Plaid. The Plaid comes with a series of performance figures that outshine most production cars in existence — electric or otherwise. But does the ‘quickest production car ever made’ really live up to the hype? Alistair Weaver, the voice of Edmunds, goes behind the wheel to unravel the truth.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Watch Tesla's Model S Plaid Best a Hayabusa in the Ultimate Drag Race

The Tesla Model S Plaid is a sickeningly quick car. Already accelerating faster than any production sedan to ever hit the market, the vehicle can go from zero to 60 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in roughly two seconds, according to Tesla. But an ultimate drag race arranged by Edmunds has shown us something truly shocking: The Tesla Model S Plaid can beat the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, and the 2021 Kawasaki ZX-14R motorcycles.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Spoiler Alert: Driving A Tesla With The Yoke Steering Wheel Sucks

It turns out the Tesla Yoke steering wheel actually wasn't such a good idea after all. This shocking revelation was made by the well-known superhero, Captain Obvious. If his findings weren't good enough, a study conducted by Consumer Reports sure is. And to remove any doubt from your mind, the study used ten test drivers and a Model S it purchased.
CARS
Carscoops

The McLaren 765LT Is No Match For The Tesla Model S Plaid Down The Quarter-Mile

The McLaren 765LT was the king of the drag strip but it appears the Tesla Model S Plaid has now taken that crown. Brooks from the DragTimes Youtube channel recently took delivery of a Model S Plaid and also happens to own a 765LT, so he promptly headed to the drag strip to put them against each other. Prior to this outing, he had set a previous best quarter-mile time of 9.3 seconds in the McLaren and a time of 9.2 seconds in the Tesla so he thought the race would be very close. It wasn’t.
MOTORSPORTS
insideevs.com

We Talk With Ford Electrification Chief, Drive Model S With Yoke

InsideEVs is proud to present the seventy-sixth episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
CARS
Carscoops

Consumer Reports Questions Tesla’s Yoke Steering Wheel

The facelifted Tesla Model S has caused a lot of debate since its unveiling, with much of the debate centered around the controversial yoke steering wheel. While some have praised Tesla for thinking outside the box with the yoke, most seem to agree that it doesn’t really provide any meaningful benefit. Consumer Reports thinks just that.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Replacing Tesla Model S Battery Modules Isn't A Viable Long-Term Solution

Fully electric vehicles haven't been around for nearly as long as combustion cars, so we're still learning about the potential reliability issues and repair bills that EV owners could face as the miles pile up. One Tesla Model S managed to cover 750,000 miles, which is more than can be said for most gas-powered cars, but the cost of replacing EV battery packs has come under increased scrutiny lately.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Lucid Air Range: First EV With 520-Mile Range, Zips Past Tesla Model S Plaid

There was a lot of chatter surrounding the potential range of the Model S Plaid+ until Tesla and Elon Musk decided to kill the model before production. Now the Lucid Air has a 520-Mile EPA-rated range that beats the Tesla Model S Plaid anyway. So how do the two electric vehicles compare? The Lucid Air is pretty cool, especially if you aren’t into Tesla.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid With 21s Vs Plaid W/19s, Plus NOS Corvette C3

The Tesla Plaid Channel publishes new races on YouTube every week, and some are quite unique. We certainly look forward to the Tesla Model S Plaid versus Plaid contests, since it allows people to compare two Model S sedans with different drivers, setups, settings, etc. In this case, the channel says both Plaids are 100% stock. They're simply wearing different stock wheels.
CARS
Carscoops

Tesla Model S Plaid Annihilates A Model Y Performance On The Drag Strip

Before it was launched, Tesla made some very bold claims about the Model S Plaid. Since it came out, there’s been no shortage of proof that it is insanely quick. That’s not a new feeling for Tesla, though, as its EVs have already made a name for themselves when it comes to their performance. To demonstrate the Model S Plaid’s pace, Edmunds took it onto the track with another Tesla that has no shortage of evidence supporting its claim to being extremely quick.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy