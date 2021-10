(Anita) A pair of top five football teams in the state battle it out on Friday night. KSOM will have the play-by-play of CAM’s Week 5 tilt at Audubon. CAM coach Barry Bower admits they’ve been aware of what week in the schedule the Audubon game was looming. “It has always been on our minds. To be honest with you I think it has been on everybody’s mind. We understand that we had to take care of business before we got to this point and we did. I think now is the time to focus on Audubon. It’s always been in the back of our mind, I don’t know if it’s been a date that’s been circled.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO