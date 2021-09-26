CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch 2021 Tony Awards, “Broadway’s Back!” special: Free online streaming options (9/26/21)

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Honoring the top performances from Broadway, the 2021 Tony Awards return tonight, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. and will stream live exclusively on Paramount+ and hosted by Audra McDonald. Immediately following the show, watch “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. live at 9 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The concert special includes stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, Bebe Neuwirth and Idina Menzel. In addition to live performances, the 9 p.m. special will also be the venue to announce three of the main awards for the year: Best Play, Best Revival and Best Musical.

www.cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

