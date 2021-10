BEREA, Ohio -- When Myles Garrett and the entire defense met last week, it was a players-only deal. The goal: learn to make corrections without help. “You’ve got to learn to correct yourself,” Garrett said on Friday after practice. “Coaches are not always going to be out there to babysit us or have us do stuff. We’ve got to be able to make the calls ourselves. When things go a little bit awry, we’ve got to be able to make the adjustment on the fly.”

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO