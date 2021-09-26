CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks: Still Trying to Make Sense of the Retool-Rebuild-Reload(?)

Cover picture for the articleThe Blackhawks announced a retool during 2018, then a rebuild in 2020, and now a reload in 2021. I’m sure that I am not the only one who is confused about the Blackhawks ending their “rebuild” a season after it was announced. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are getting older by the day but they agreed to go along with the remaining years of the project (as far as I know). Adding players like Lukas Reichel in 2020, then one of Cole Sillinger, Sebastian Cossa, or Jesper Wallstedt was expected in 2021 to jumpstart the prospect pool.

