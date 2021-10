The production restart date for the Chevy Blazer crossover has been pushed back to October 15th. General Motors previously said production of the Chevy Blazer would come back online at its Ramos Arizpe assembly facility in Mexico on October 4th, 2021. The global semiconductor shortage has now forced the automaker to push the restart date back once again, however, with the plant now expected to come back online on October 15th.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO