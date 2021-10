Wednesday was just like old times for Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. The crowd at the United Center roared for his name in the starting lineup. He won the opening faceoff. He played 22 minutes, 48 seconds — the most among Hawks forwards. And he scored a shootout goal, even though it wasn’t enough to save the Hawks from a 4-3 loss to the Red Wings in their preseason opener.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO