Rory McIlroy Fought Back Tears During Interview After His Final Ryder Cup Match

Rory McIlroy beat Xander Schauffele (3 & 2) in his Sunday singles match at the Ryder Cup. McIlroy had lost his Friday and Saturday matches and was disappointed in his performance and the impending European loss. McIlroy was unable to hide it in his postmatch interview.

"I have never really cried or got emotional about what I've done as an individual. I couldn't give a shit."

McIlroy was complimentary of his teammates and said Ryder Cups were the greatest experiences of his career, while fighting back tears.

Rory ended by apologizing for swearing, but what a great moment to demonstrate how much this tournament means to the guys involved.