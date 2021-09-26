Alabama football mailbag: Reviewing the defense's performance and Cameron Latu's fumble recovery
Alabama football is fresh off its biggest victory of the season by scoreboard margin, a 63-14 rout of Southern Miss. But the Crimson Tide can't celebrate for long. Alabama will need to quickly pivot to a significant matchup with Ole Miss this week. But before we jump fully into Lane Kiffin week, let's take one last look back at the game against the Golden Eagles, answering your questions.www.gadsdentimes.com
Comments / 0