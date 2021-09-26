Racoon in Jensen Beach tests positive for rabies

Residents are urged to take extra precautions when outdoors and to avoid contact with wildlife. Photo by Getty Images

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has confirmed that a raccoon found at Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach has tested positive for rabies.

A dog who came in contact with the raccoon was previously vaccinated for rabies and will be treated with a booster shot. There was no human exposure to the raccoon.

All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and should avoid contact with wildlife.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after exposure, will protect the person from the disease.

Some precautions to take include:

• Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

• Call the local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from the neighborhood. Martin County Animal Control can be reached by calling 772-463-3211.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

• Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

• Keep pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If a pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Martin County Animal Control at 772-463-3211.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

• People who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Martin County by calling 772-221-4000, option #6.