CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning finding right fit for Mathieu Joseph

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pF2uX_0c8kBkWJ00
Mathieu Joseph proved last season that he was flexible, and he has seen time on different lines already in this training camp. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

BRANDON — Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph filled many roles when needed last season, and because he spread out his ice time between different lines, he enters training camp more comfortable than in past years.

The Lightning will count on the 24-year-old for more ice time with the departures of Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow. Which line he will get that increased playing time on remains to be seen. Joseph, whose speed can be game changing, spent most of last season on the fourth line with Ross Colton, who is slated to center the team’s rebuilt third line.

Joseph spent the past two training camp practices working on the second line with center Anthony Cirelli and power forward Alex Killorn, with captain Steven Stamkos lining up with Colton and veteran Corey Perry on the wing. Joseph opened camp working on the Colton line.

“Playing with different guys is always good for having early chemistry in a camp like this,” Joseph said. “It’s easy for me to play with Cirelli. I’ve played with him before, and me and Ross last year played a lot together. And it’s much more comfortable going on the line with the guys like that when you have already been playing with them.”

Joseph played all 56 regular-season games, scoring 12 goals with seven assists, and four of his six playoff appearances were in the Stanley Cup final, where he tallied a pair of assists. He also could see some time on the penalty kill unit as Gourde, Coleman and Goodrow were all PK contributors.

Preseason schedule starts with a flurry

Following Monday’s off day, the Lightning will open their preseason schedule with four games over a five-day stretch, starting with a road contest Tuesday in Carolina, then games on consecutive days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday).

That’s quite a gauntlet. There aren’t many roster spots up for grabs, but the Lightning will have to satisfy players needing ice time to get ready for the regular season while getting a closer look at younger and bubble players in game situations.

“You want that balance of guys getting reps and then the new guys getting opportunity,” assistant coach Derek Lalonde said. “There’s some guys who have really turned some heads in the rookie tournament and you want to reward them with games. Just the three in a row kind of make it a little tougher matrix.”

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
Yardbarker

Lightning Must Find Barre-Boulet a Role To Prevent Repeating History

Part of any NHL franchise is change. No matter how good or bad a team is, they will ultimately lose players that you really don’t want to see leave through a trade, free agency, or sometimes other means. Oftentimes when it is just a depth player who is lost for nothing, it isn’t thought about again, but every so often a team will lose a player who was stuck in their bottom six that goes on to become a star.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
hometownsource.com

BSM finds the right mix of goals and defense

Top-ranked Red Knights outscoring teams 42-2 in six matches. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the top-ranked girls soccer team in Class AA, rolled to its fifth clean sheet in six matches after dispatching crosstown rival St. Louis Park 6-0 on Sept. 14. The game marked the fourth straight shutout as senior Natalie Tennesson...
SOCCER
SDSU Collegian

Fitting Right In

South Dakota State’s football team faced some quarterback concerns heading into the summer after losing their starter Mark Gronowski for the fall season in the FCS national championship game last May. That was until Chris Oladokun arrived in Brookings. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was looking for a new home after previous...
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Alex Killorn
Yardbarker

3 Former Red Wings You May Have Forgotten About

There’s no disputing the rich history of talent that has played for the Detroit Red Wings. The team boasts 58 players in the Hall of Fame, and the inclusion of others is frequently debated, so it’s sometimes easy to forget some of the players who helped along the way without stealing the show.
NHL
chatsports.com

The Yankees Find Their Footing at Exactly the Right Time

BOSTON — The Yankees are feeling it now, after nearly six months of triumph and torment, great moments and gut punches. They are blistering or bumbling, rarely in between. They knew they would need a final burst to reach the playoffs for the fifth season in a row, and here it is.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

10 things to watch for in tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks preseason opener, including a new top defensive pairing and the 1st look at Lukas Reichel

The Chicago Blackhawks made it through the first leg of training camp, but many questions are yet to be answered about the makeup of the 2021-22 team. Some answers might crystallize during the preseason opener Wednesday night at the United Center against the Detroit Red Wings. After several major trades and free-agent signings, the Hawks will unveil a new mix that will shake up the forward ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Stanley Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
Boston Globe

Bruins are searching for the right fit with Brandon Carlo on blue line

The composition of the Bruins’ back line for the start of the season is not finalized, but coach Bruce Cassidy’s raw clay is beginning to take shape. Newcomer Derek Forbort appears designated to partner with Charlie McAvoy — a likely duo again Saturday night with the Rangers in town for the Bruins’ fourth exhibition game — on the No. 1 pairing.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy