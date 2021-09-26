CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burbank, CA

2 Week Delay for Superman: The Complete Animated Series

By Ed Catto
comicmix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, CA (September 23, 2021) Due to a slight delay in production, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) has pushed back the release of Superman: The Complete Animated Series by two weeks – the fully remastered Blu-rayTM box set now arriving October 26, 2021. WBHE and DC are celebrating the 25th...

www.comicmix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MovieWeb

Disney's Ms. Marvel Series Has Been Delayed to 2022

Since the announcement of the new Marvel series coming to Disney+, everyone has been waiting for any bit of information we can get our hands on as we wait for the release. One of those series is Ms. Marvel and although we don't have a lot of material to look at, we might be one step closer to knowing the launch date.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Superman: The Animated Series' Remastered Blu-ray Gets New Release Date

It has just been announced by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) that the upcoming release of the Blu-Ray collection of Superman: The Animated Series will be delayed due to production issues. The six-disc remastered collection of the 54-episode series will be seeing a two-week delay, and is now set to release on October 26.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burbank, CA
flickeringmyth.com

League of Legends animated series Arcane gets a batch of character posters

With the first trailer set to arrive this Saturday, Netflix has released eight character posters for Arcane, the upcoming animated series set within the world of the online multiplayer video game League of Legends; check them out below…. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of...
TV SERIES
dotesports.com

Netflix reveals voice cast for upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane

Netflix has revealed the voiceover cast for the upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane. With many familiar faces from the entertainment industry tackling the voices of iconic League champions, Arcane tells the origin story of some of the game’s most prolific original characters through an entirely new lens. The...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Animated Series Will Premiere In November

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Animated Series Will Premiere In November. Over two years ago, Marvel TV announced a deal to bring Hit-Monkey, M.O.D.O.K., and two other animated series to Hulu. However, Howard the Duck, and the Tigra, and Dazzler animated series were cancelled while in development. Regardless, Hit-Monkey will soon join M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Paul Dini
Person
Alan Burnett
Polygon

Netflix’s League of Legends animated series casts Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Netflix revealed some key cast members for its new League of Legends animated series, Arcane, on Tuesday morning. The cast list is for both known characters — Champions in League — and new characters, including the show’s biggest get: Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Bumblebee) as Vi. Vi is a beloved League...
TV SERIES
First Showing

Badass First Look at Marvel's 'Hit-Monkey' Animated Series on Hulu

"It's time to put an end to this monkey business." Hulu has revealed a first look teaser for a new animated series on Hulu called Hit-Monkey, another fairly unknown Marvel character getting his own show. It was initially conceived as part of a shared universe connecting to The Offenders, then it was decided it would be better as a stand-alone series. Hulu also recently debuted the M.O.D.O.K. animated series based on another obscure Marvel character. Marvel's Hit-Monkey series tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld. The voice cast includes Olivia Munn, George Takei, Ally Maki, and Nobi Nakanishi. This actually looks damn good - at first glance it seems like a mashup between John Wick and Archer, but with a hitman monkey. As wacky as this all seems, I'm quite curious to give it a watch.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars: Visions – how to the watch the new anime anthology series

Star Wars has received the anime treatment with Star Wars: Visions, a brand new animated series that presents unique takes on the Star Wars galaxy from some of the world's best anime studios. The creators are urging you to unlearn what you've already learned, as Star Wars: Visions will bring...
COMICS
ComicBook

Superman & Lois: DC Comics Icon Jim Lee Draws Tribute to The CW Series

The first season of The CW's latest Arrowverse series Superman & Lois is now streaming on HBO Max and to celebrate, DC Comics icon Jim Lee recently took to social media to share epic new artwork paying tribute to the series and its fresh take on its titular characters as not just the heroic characters fans know and love, but as people with complicated lives as well. In a brief Twitter thread, Lee praised series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch for their portrayals of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane as well as the show's approach to the family dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Home Entertainment#Wbhe#Dc#Wba#The Man Of Steel#Super Hero#Interpositive
handitv.com

Quark actor Armin Shimmerman once pitched an animated Ferengi series

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Quark changed the audience's perception of the Ferengi. First introduced in the early seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the Ferengi weren't meant to be set up as a new side villain for Starfleet. Greedy and misogynistic, these new baddies were seen as more of a punchline than a threat in the series.
TV SERIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HENRY ROLLINS Joins Cast Of Sci-Fi Animation Series 'New-Gen'

Henry Rollins has joined the cast of the sci-fi animation series "New-Gen" currently in pre-production. Rollins will play Deadalus, the villain of the series. "New-Gen" is being produced by J.D. and Chris Matonti and Julia Coppola of A.P.N.G. Enterprises and is based on the superhero comic book series distributed by Marvel Comics.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy