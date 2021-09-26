CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Vs. 49ers Live Stream: How To Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Live For Free

By Josh Sorokach
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football!. Reports of the Packers death may have been exaggerated. After being blown out by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, Aaron Rodgers and company bounced back on Monday Night Football, defeating the Detroit Lions 35-17. Green Bay will once again play under the bright lights of a nationally televised game when they battle the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Jimmy Garoppolo and company have started the season with back-to-back road victories, defeating the Lions in Week 1 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Can San Fran overcome a rash of running back injuries to start the season with three straight victories? We’re about to find out.

