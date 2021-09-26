CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Embattled PA teacher pension fund subpoenaed by SEC over ‘compensation and gifts’ to staff

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has joined the FBI in the investigation of Pennsylvania’s biggest pension fund, subpoenaing records about...

