FRANKFORT — Points came at a premium, leading to a nervous night for the Frankfort coaching staff during a 14-8 victory over the Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals on Sept. 24. While the Cardinal’s entered the game winless on the season, they were not to be taken lightly, having beaten Frankfort each of the two seasons and having racked up 10 wins in each of those seasons with their potent Wing-T offense.