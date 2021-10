JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – One man is dead following an early morning crash just south of Carl Junction. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 3:15 Sunday morning 33-year-old Russell Asbell was driving on Highway JJ just south of Carl Junction when his car ran off the roadway, struck a post, overturned and then ejected the driver. Asbell was taken to Freeman West where he later died from his injuries.