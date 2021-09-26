CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Latest: Social Democrats beat Merkel bloc in German vote

By The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest on Germany's general election on Sunday:. The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed...

