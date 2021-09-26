CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK suspends competition laws to allow fuel companies to tackle shortages

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain suspended competition laws on Sunday to allow competing fuel suppliers to share information and coordinate their response to petrol shortages.

“While there has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been some issues with supply chains,” business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said following a meeting with industry representatives.

“This is why we will enact the Downstream Oil Protocol to ensure industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimised.” (Reporting by William James; Editing by Pravin Char)

Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

AO World warns delivery driver shortage is hitting growth

Online white goods retailer AO World has warned its growth is being hit by the nationwide shortage of delivery drivers and ongoing disruption in the global supply chain.But despite the difficulties, bosses said sales were up 5% in the six months to the end of September, including 6% growth in the UK and 3% growth in Germany.The company said: “The challenging market dynamics in both the UK and Germany resulted in lower volumes than expected which affected operational leverage, particularly in the second quarter.”AO enjoyed a strong period during the pandemic as shoppers turned to online retailers for goods. Bosses...
RETAIL
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
William James
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Turkish company halts power supplies to crisis-hit Lebanon

A Turkish company supplying electricity to Lebanon from two power barges off the coast of Beirut said Friday it has halted supplies after its contract with the Lebanese state electricity company expired.The move by the Turkish company, Karpowership, which has provided electricity for the past eight years, was expected. It had said earlier that Lebanon's state power company owes Karpowership overdue payments in excess of $100 million. Lebanon is grappling with an economic meltdown that includes fuel and power shortages; blackouts last up to 22 hours a day.The country's new government, voted in last week, has said that improving...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rebel Yell

UK fuel shortage | The army was on duty Monday to help with the delivery

(London) About 200 soldiers will be dispatched to the UK from Monday to ensure the delivery of fuel to gas stations hit by bottlenecks due to the lack of truck drivers and panic buying, the government said on Friday. Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 5:24 pm. “Almost 200 soldiers,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Army to deliver petrol to pumps from Monday in bid to tackle shortages

The military will start delivering fuel to petrol stations from next week in a bid to tackle the ongoing supply crisis caused by a shortage of HGV drivers and panic buying.About 200 military personnel are being trained at haulier sites, 100 of whom are military tanker drivers who will start delivering fuel to forecourts across the country from Monday, the Cabinet Office said.Ministers said the mobilisation of troops as part of Operation Escalin would help “fill in any critical vacancies and help keep the country on the move” ahead of Christmas.Friday night’s announcement came after Sir Keir Starmer warned that Boris...
MILITARY
The Independent

Virgin Money closures spark ‘serious concerns’ as UK bank branches dwindle

Virgin Money’s latest tranche of branch closures has sparked “serious concerns” over the impact on communities and vulnerable customers after swathes have been shut across the sector.The move to axe nearly a fifth of Virgin Money’s branch network comes as rival HSBC also calls time on the last of 82 branches earmarked for closure under a programme that has been running since April.Many lenders paused branch closures in the early stages of the pandemic, but have resumed cuts in earnest.Lloyds Banking Group Sabadell-owned TSB and the Co-operative Bank have all shut branches since the start of the pandemic.Just three...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Dominic Raab: Hire low-level offenders to drive lorries amid fuel crisis

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has suggested offenders who have been given community sentences could be used to address the country’s lack of HGV drivers amid continuing concerns about fuel shortages.Panic buying sparked by concerns a lack of lorry drivers would prevent supplies reaching fuel pumps has brought long queues and pockets of aggression at petrol station forecourts over the last few days.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has announced soldiers could be drafted in to drive tankers in the next couple of days to help alleviate the problem.If you give people skin in the game, give them something to lose, if...
TRAFFIC
U.K.
Energy Industry
The Independent

UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will lose momentum over the coming months as a result of a shortage of truck drivers, evidenced over the past few days by long lines outside filling stations. The Office for National Statistics said the U.K.'s economic output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous...
ECONOMY
AFP

British soldiers to deliver fuel to ease supply crisis

British troops are expected to be deployed within days to help ease a fuel supply crisis, the government said on Wednesday, as the retail and hospitality sectors called for foreign workers to be allowed to fill post-Brexit vacancies. The week-long crisis has triggered panic-buying and sparked violence at forecourts as critics blame Britain's exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of foresight in replacing thousands of foreign drivers leaving the country. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News that soldiers could be delivering fuel supplies to forecourts "in the next couple of days", to cut long queues that have clogged up filling stations. The government's reserve tanker fleet, driven by civilians, was also due to be sent out to deliver fuel on Wednesday afternoon, he added on Twitter.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Cheap meals for half-full tanks and stuck buses: UK fuel crisis begins to bite

While ministers are desperate for any signs of improvement to fuel supplies, the crisis continues to widen. Beyond the petrol forecourts, the situation is touching more and more aspects of everyday life, from bus services to bin collections and beyond into football terrace chants. And as the army is being trained to deliver fuel supplies, one pub is offering meal deals to stop panic-buying.
TRAFFIC
Yale Environment 360

In UK, Interest in EVs Spikes Amid Fuel Shortages

A dearth of truck drivers has slowed deliveries of gasoline in the UK, leading to fuel shortages and panic buying. And with gas in short supply, EV dealers are seeing a surge of interest in electric cars, The Guardian reported. “Saturday was bonkers but Friday even surpassed that, it was...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK fuel industry says shortages at petrol stations easing

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s fuel suppliers said on Wednesday that they are seeing signs that a shortage at petrol pumps was easing and they expected normal demand to return in the coming days. “While there has always been plenty of fuel at our refineries and terminals, we are...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Petrol shortage – live: Fuel crisis ‘easing,’ say retailers amid Christmas supply concerns and tankers on road

Britain’s largest collective of petrol stations has said the fuel crisis is “easing”, echoing assurances made by Boris Johnson on Tuesday and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents two-thirds of UK filling stations, said forecourts across the UK were continuing to take deliveries – with just 27 per cent of its members reporting being out of fuel on Wednesday, down from 37 per cent yesterday.“We are expecting to see the easing continue over the next 24 hours,” PRA’s executive director Gordon Balmer said, while urging members of the public to refrain from “verbally and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

