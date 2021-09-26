CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion/Letter: What has become of our great country?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince I am in my ninth decade, I had better get this off my chest and ask what has happened to our great country?. I grew up, in part, surrounded by immigrants from Ireland to Italy, all desiring to be Americans. And they were. They seemed to understand the motto on the Great Seal "e pluribus unum" one out of many. My own ancestry is a little older, they arriving around 1630. We were all Americans even though of different lineages. Languages in the home might be foreign to me but the kids all spoke English. Neighborhoods were a mixture of Catholics, Protestants (of many denominations) and Jews. There may have been a disagreement about which was right or wrong, but I never remember any in my family denigrating any of these. How far we've strayed as a nation.

