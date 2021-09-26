Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 12:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cochise County through 145 PM MST At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Chiricahua National Monument, or 24 miles southeast of Willcox, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chiricahua National Monument. This includes the following highways Route 181 between mile markers 54 and 64. Route 186 between mile markers 345 and 359. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH