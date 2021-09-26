CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Grant County through 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Separ, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Separ. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 37 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

