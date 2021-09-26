CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Making sense of the New England offense

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIglz_0c8k8cWf00

After ten quarters of football, the New England Patriots are slowly realizing they might have some problems on the offensive side of the ball.

Unfortunately for them, the solutions might take longer than today’s extended halftime to celebrate the career of former receiver Julian Edelman.

The issues are myriad, and they go beyond intended air yards, or a rookie quarterback, or receivers that are struggling to separate. But as the Patriots look to comeback facing a 14-3 deficit to the visiting New Orleans Saints, let’s highlight some of the problems the Patriots are staring at on offense.

Inconsistency up front

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Es3HO_0c8k8cWf00
(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Coming into the 2021 campaign, a reason for optimism regarding the New England offense was not the presence of a new face at quarterback, but rather the five men charged with protecting him. The Patriots offensive line looked to be a solid, if not spectacular unit that would keep rookie Mac Jones clean in the pocket and open up holes for running back such as Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

To date, that unit has been inconsistent at best.

Take this sack from Week 2 against the New York Jets:

Facing 3rd and 4, the Patriots put Jones in the shotgun and James White is in the game, offset to the left side of the quarterback. The Jets show pressure, walking safety Marcus Maye down over the right side of the offense, and putting cornerback Javelin Guidry into the box as well, between the left tackle and left guard.

New England uses one of their six-man protection schemes due to the threat of the blitz. They first use a four-man slide to the right, with everyone from the left guard through the right tackle opening to that side. The “backside” tackle in this scheme, Isaiah Wynn, likely alerts to a “squeeze” call, because of the presence of Guidry down in the box. Wynn has both Guidry and defensive end Bryce Huff head-up or outside of him, and since Wynn cannot block both, he is turning towards the defensive end. Should Guidry blitz, that will be White’s responsibility.

Theoretically, the Patriots should have this blocked up. Guidry does not blitz, nor does linebacker C.J. Mosley. The problem? Maye does come off the right side, and Huff’s uses a speed move off the left edge. Those two players get past right tackle Yasir Durant and Wynn, meeting at the rookie QB for the sack.

Pressure played a role on Sunday against the Saints, showing up on this first-half interception thrown by Jones:

Again there is dual pressure on the quarterback, both off the right tackle and over the left guard. Jones feels the penetration and tries to climb the pocket, but that takes him right into the teeth of yet more pressure. His throw comes under duress and fails to get to the intended target, resulting in an interception.

Now, part of these woes might be the combination of a rookie quarterback learning life in the NFL behind an offensive line that has dealt with some injuries in the early season. Part of it might also be that same rookie QB learning the part of the position that involves setting and adjusting protection schemes, as the Patriots are one of the systems in the NFL that tasks the quarterback with that responsibility. Until that gets sorted out, you might see the Patriots look to more quick-game concepts with three-step drops, like they did for this connection between Jones and Jakobi Meyers back in Week 3:

After the woeful start on Sunday, Jones began the second half against the Saints by getting the ball out quicker, to marginalize the New Orleans pass rush. That might be a theme going forward for New England:

The intended air yards question

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCUEB_0c8k8cWf00
(Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

After the Week 2 victory over the Jets, much of the discussion on New England sports radio centered upon two questions.

First, “does Tom Brady still like us?”

(It is going to be a long week…)

Second was this: Is Mac Jones too conservative?

Jones, and his average depth of target, was a focus of discussion after the season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. That discussion kicked into high gear both immediately after the win over the Jets, and once people got their hands on the All-22 through a variety of nefarious means.

Initial impressions from Sunday night were confirmed during the rewatch: There were some opportunities for Jones to push the football downfield, but he did not take advantage of those moments. Take this double pass play, from Jones to White, back to Jones, and finally to tight end Jonnu Smith on the crossing route:

Now, part of you does not want to question a play that results in a big gain, but at the top of the screen you see Nelson Agholor, behind the defense, open for six points.

Jones takes the easier throw, which is also open, but this could go down as a missed opportunity.

After the game against the Jets, Jones took the blame for some of the missed opportunities in the passing game:

What is interesting about this discussion is that dating back to his time in college, as well as his short NFL career, Jones has been willing to push the football downfield. As I wrote about Jones back after the Patriots drafted him, Jones attacked downfield at Alabama, whether on traditional dropbacks or off of play-action. We saw that during the preseason in New England:

We also saw a little of this aggression in Week 1, as Jones hits on the hole shot downfield to Agholor:

So, the ability and, at times, the aggression is there. But perhaps not always. That might lead us to the way the Patriots fix this.

Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052cEl_0c8k8cWf00
(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Time, and patience.

That might be how these issues get sorted out in New England.

Because as much as Patriots fans might not want to hear this, quarterback development is not linear, and rookie passers often have to learn how to balance the various aspects of playing the position. Things like setting the protection and getting that right while you’re trying to decipher what is happening in the secondary. Things like balancing taking shots downfield with taking what the defense gives you.

That process takes time, and as good as Mac Jones is as a quarterback, it will not happen overnight.

But take heart, New England fans. Because I sat down to start this piece during halftime of today’s game against the Saints. As I draw the article to a close, the Patriots, under Jones, have fought back to cut the New Orleans lead to a single score.

How?

Thanks to an aggressive, downfield throw from Jones to Kendrick Bourne:

So while it might take some time, it might not take as long as it could.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick risks it all with offensive line gaffes

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is risking the team’s entire season needlessly with bad calls on the makeup of his offensive line. Belichick’s decision-making on how he deploys his offensive line talent since the injury to Trent Brown is an indication of either his hubris or stubbornness. And it risks everything this season.
NFL
Patriots.com

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Given all the new faces, it's been a solid start for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense. Through two games, they're converting 50 percent of their third downs, good enough for fourth in the NFL, however, they're dead last in the red zone and that is perhaps the most critical area for improvement going forward.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
CBS Boston

Brady or Jones? Watertown Couple Split Over Who To Support When Tom Brady Comes To Town Sunday

WATERTOWN (CBS) – It appears to be a house divided for a Watertown couple. Mark Pettiglio wears his No. 12 while his wife, Ann-Marie sports No. 10 for the new guy. “I’ll be rooting for our defense. I’d like to see Belichick pull something out of his hoodie,” said Ann-Marie Pettiglio. Mark said he’s feeling like a jilted lover going into Sunday. “I still love Tom,” said Mark Pettiglio. In Watertown, Mark Pettiglio wears his No. 12 while his wife, Ann-Marie sports No. 10 for Mac Jones. And so it goes for Patriots nation when QB12 comes to town. In this Watertown house, where it’s all Patriots...
NFL
CBS Boston

With All The Attention On Tom Brady, Mac Jones Has A Real Chance For His First Great Game

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Three weeks into his NFL career, Mac Jones has one bad start, one good start, and one start that doesn’t really register to his name. And though it may defy logic on the surface, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft is actually in prime position to turn in his first excellent game against the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday night. Had you said this in the offseason, when the lasting memory of the Buccaneers’ defense was a complete and total decimation of the best quarterback on earth, you’d have gotten laughed out...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#The New England Patriots
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
FanSided

Peyton Manning takes a shot at Tom Brady during broadcast

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady don’t pass up an opportunity for a joke. In the middle of the the first broadcast of Monday night football this year between the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, which ended with an overtime win for the former, Peyton Manning took no time at all to throw a dig at his once-rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy