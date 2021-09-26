CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CB Greg Newsome leaves game (OUT) with calf injury

By Jared Mueller
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns are well in control of the Chicago Bears going into the fourth quarter. The defense has made rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut a nightmare with sticky coverage and a great pass rush.

Through about three and a half quarters, the Browns defense had held the Bears offense under 100 yards of total offense. The Chicago passing game could never get going especially with Myles Garrett setting a career-high in sacks.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, not all news was good for the team. Besides the offense having some struggles with Jedrick Wills’ injury limiting him. Possibly more important, rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II left the game early with a calf injury:

Little is known about the severity of the injury or when it occurred.

Newsome was playing well in the game, and so far this season. It is possible, with a big lead, the Browns are being cautious with their young corner but a calf injury could create problems.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Newsome would have an MRI:

Newsome tweeted a vague, positive tweet that may be related to the injury or may not be:

We will update you as soon as we have more information.

recordargusnews.com

Browns starting CB Newsome out this week with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stef anski opened his Wednesday media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings (1-2). Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not have to go on injured reserve, which would […]
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II won't play vs. Vikings; week-to-week with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio — When the Cleveland Browns face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they'll do without one of their top defensive backs. Ahead of practice on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss Sunday's Week 4 matchup after suffering a calf injury in Cleveland's 26-6 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Greg Newsome II out Sunday, not placed on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have battled injuries throughout training camp and early into the season. A variety of players have missed games or been extremely limited during them. On the offensive side of the ball, Odell Beckham Jr. returned just as Jarvis Landry went on injured reserve. Jedrick Wills has toughed out an ankle injury while his backup, Chris Hubbard, has missed a couple of games.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

