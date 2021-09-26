CB Greg Newsome leaves game (OUT) with calf injury

The Cleveland Browns are well in control of the Chicago Bears going into the fourth quarter. The defense has made rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut a nightmare with sticky coverage and a great pass rush.

Through about three and a half quarters, the Browns defense had held the Bears offense under 100 yards of total offense. The Chicago passing game could never get going especially with Myles Garrett setting a career-high in sacks.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, not all news was good for the team. Besides the offense having some struggles with Jedrick Wills’ injury limiting him. Possibly more important, rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II left the game early with a calf injury:

Little is known about the severity of the injury or when it occurred.

Newsome was playing well in the game, and so far this season. It is possible, with a big lead, the Browns are being cautious with their young corner but a calf injury could create problems.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Newsome would have an MRI:

Newsome tweeted a vague, positive tweet that may be related to the injury or may not be:

We will update you as soon as we have more information.