Woman Shot, Killed While Traveling In Car In North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday afternoon while traveling in a vehicle in the North Austin neighborhood.

At 12:11 p.m., the 52-year-old woman was headed north in the 1200 block of North Long Avenue when she was shot in the back, police said.

She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead.

Area Five detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.