The Vancouver Whitecaps managed a 1-1 draw with the high flying Colorado Rapids. The game served to effectively highlight both Vancouver’s strengths and their weaknesses. The Whitecaps came out with yet another slow start. The Whitecaps struggled to build out of the back and rarely made it into Colorado’s half. The job of progressing the ball was usually delegated to the centre-backs, something that has been a problem for the Whitecaps over the past three seasons. The midfield duo of Russell Teibert and Janio Bikel completed only a single forwards pass in the entire first half (circled in the diagram below).

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO