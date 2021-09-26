CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Here’s where every U.S. player gives their Ryder Cup money

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Ryder Cup players don’t receive any official compensation for participating in the biennial event, ever since 1999, when top players Tiger Woods, David Duval, Phil Mickelson and Mark O’Meara caused a kerfuffle when they questioned why they didn’t have more say in the multi-million dollar proceeds generated by the exhibition, American players now receive a specific sum of money that they’re allowed to allocate to charities of their choice.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Team Usa#Miracles Foundation#Research Hospital#Harris English Foundation#Tony Finau Foundation
