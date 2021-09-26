Cory Booker Disputes Tim Scott's Claim Democrats Wanted to Defund Police in Reform Bill

Senate Republicans are watching their Democratic colleagues work on their domestic agenda, and as The Deseret News reported this morning, they have some recommended edits. Sen. Mitt Romney wants Democrats to remove "harmful" penalties for marriage from their so-called human infrastructure bill that he says would discourage people from tying the knot. The Utah Republican along with 32 of his GOP Senate colleagues sent a letter Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Senate Finance Committee chairman, outlining their arguments against the provisions.

