Cory Booker Disputes Tim Scott's Claim Democrats Wanted to Defund Police in Reform Bill

By Christina Zhao
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This is a bill that would have had millions of dollars for police departments ... millions of dollars more, additional dollars," the New Jersey Democrat said.

Caroline Yelding
5d ago

Tim Scott is not going to work with Democrats for any good the protects the Black community. The man is a proven Sambo, being told what and how to do from McConnell, McCarthy and others Republicans. He was put there for a reason, not positive for his own. He never thinks from the Black point of view. BOUGHT.

Reply(1)
3
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

