Lowes sexual assault case continued for seventh time

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Elverta teen boys charged with trying to kill their mother and brother faced a judge Thursday. The brazen crime was detailed for the first time in court. A judge revealed a baseball bat and a knife were used in this brutal attack. The older brother called 9-1-1 immediately afterward to admit to the crime. A rare juvenile court appearance was broadcast online. The two brothers—just 13 and 16 years old—were charged with attempted murder after deputies say they used a baseball bat and a knife in an attack on their mother and 10 year old brother. Attorney Jennifer Mouzis says...

ELVERTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO