Lowes sexual assault case continued for seventh time
The wheels of justice can turn slowly, especially in pandemic times. One local case in particular has had more than half a dozen continuances in the past six months. Mark Evans, the Welland-based lawyer for Rick Lowes, briefly appeared in a Welland courtroom via videoconference on September 22, and informed the court that his client had been provided with a lengthy disclosure document, which required more time for review. The case was adjourned, for a seventh time, until October 22 at 9 AM.thevoiceofpelham.ca
