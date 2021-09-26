Vikings defense has picked up from where it left off in 2020

Mike Zimmer’s club was a big disappointment a year ago after reaching the playoffs in 2019. It looks like the 2021 Minnesota Vikings are the same issues. Mike Zimmer became head coach at the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. The team finished a disappointing 7-9 during his debut in the Twin Cities but a year later, the club finished atop the NFC North. They followed up that playoff appearance with an 8-2 showing in 2016 — this after the club opened the year with five straight wins.