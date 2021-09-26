Palo Alto scientist pleads not guilty to setting Shasta fire that has claimed 41 homes

A Palo Alto woman has been charged with arson in connection with Shasta County’s Fawn Fire that has destroyed 41 homes and is threatening 2,340 others. Alexandra Souverneva, a 30-year-old graduate of the California Institute of Technology and former Bay Area biotech employee, pleaded not guilty to the felony charges against her during a Friday arraignment in the county’s Superior Court. She could face up to nine years in state prison if convicted.