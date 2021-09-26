CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto scientist pleads not guilty to setting Shasta fire that has claimed 41 homes

By Lisa M. Krieger
Monterey County Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Palo Alto woman has been charged with arson in connection with Shasta County’s Fawn Fire that has destroyed 41 homes and is threatening 2,340 others. Alexandra Souverneva, a 30-year-old graduate of the California Institute of Technology and former Bay Area biotech employee, pleaded not guilty to the felony charges against her during a Friday arraignment in the county’s Superior Court. She could face up to nine years in state prison if convicted.

www.montereyherald.com

