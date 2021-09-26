CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. administers 390.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 390,114,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 471,814,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of doses administered is up from 389,372,689 vaccine doses as reported on Saturday, the CDC said.

However, the number of doses delivered were marginally down from the numbers reported on Saturday. CDC has previously said that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days.

The agency said 213,456,787 people had received at least one dose, while 183,670,870 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine

Over 2.66 million people in the United States received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens.

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Of Deadly Virus Called RSV In South Carolina

Many people hoped Covid-19 would be the only deadly virus that South Carolina has to deal with this year. But unfortunately, I have extremely bad news. In a recent statement, the CDC said a respiratory virus is spreading throughout South Carolina and many other states around the country. Although it's just a cold for most healthy adults, it can be deadly for babies, young children, and anyone who is immunocompromised.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#U S#Mln#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would get it and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine? If you were one of the first to get Moderna's vaccine in 2020, the drug maker said on Wednesday the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane. A booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

70 Percent of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have This Side Effect

Nearly 400,000 people in the U.S. got an additional shot of Pfizer this past weekend after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to authorize boosters for anyone six months out from their second shot of Pfizer who is 65 or older, younger with underlying medical conditions, or at high risk for occupational or institutional reasons. During the earlier stages of the vaccine rollout, side effects were a common occurrence, with pain, tiredness, and headache being some of the most frequently reported reactions. Now, the CDC has pinpointed the most common side effect that you might experience after the Pfizer booster.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is Why You May Be Protected Longer, Experts Say

The beginning of the vaccine rollout was a true turning point in the fight against COVID-19, especially thanks to how effective Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson shots were found to be against the virus. As the months have passed, however, mounting data is showing that the effectiveness of each may not hold up to the same levels over time. But in yet another pandemic twist, new research is providing experts with even more insight into why the Moderna vaccine may keep you protected from COVID-19 longer than other available shots, Axios reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Getting a Booster Too Soon Could Cause This Serious Side Effect, Experts Warn

In the U.S., COVID booster shots are expected to be rolled out starting Sept. 20, under guidance from the Biden administration. But while both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still need to decide on the specific rollout plans, including who will be eligible for additional shots first, it seems clear many people are eager to take the extra protection if they can get it. The CDC reported in early August that more than 1 million people had gotten a third dose already, despite not being authorized to receive a booster shot yet. But experts are now warning that going for a booster too early could put you at risk.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Can Those Vaccinated for COVID Donate Blood? What a New Study Says

Social media has been on fire lately, as some sources were bringing an intriguing claim: those who get vaccinated for COVID won’t be able to donate blood and other fluids. As vaccines are highly recommended by medical researchers and authorities, a new article from HealthFeedback.org comes to demolish the wild claim.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
HEALTH
KTVN.com

CDC Panel Considers Who Needs Extra Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

Influential government advisers are debating which Americans should get an extra dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine once regulators clear the booster shots. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to rule soon on Pfizer’s bid for extra doses, after its advisers last week dramatically scaled back the Biden administrations plans for boosters for everyone. Instead, that panel backed booster shots for seniors and others at high risk.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

