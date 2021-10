The European Ryder Cup team was dominated by the United States team from start to finish this week, and no one took the loss harder than Rory McIlroy. McIlroy didn’t play well on Friday or Saturday at Whistling Straits, but he managed to salvage a point when he won his singles match against Xander Schauffele on Sunday. He was quick to deflect any attention away from the individual accomplishment. McIlroy gave an emotional interview with NBC after his round and fought back tears as he spoke about how much playing in the Ryder Cup means to him.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO