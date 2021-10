GREEN BAY – Ten carries into Sunday night’s game at San Francisco, Aaron Jones was sitting on exactly 30 rushing yards. His 3-yard average was indicative of the Green Bay Packers' overall struggles running the football this season. The Packers are averaging only 79.7 yards per game on the ground, ranked tied for 29th in the NFL. Their 3.4-yard average on carries is also tied for 29th. For an offense with Jones and AJ Dillon in the backfield, starting this season ranked among the league’s bottom in rushing was not the plan.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO