The New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches At Hardee's And Carl's Jr. Bring Sweet Heat

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of Hardee's and Carl's Jr. The chicken wars are heating up this fall with a new lineup of sweet and spicy offerings at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. The fast food chains teamed up with Adult Swim for Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich meals that come with figurines from your favorite shows, like Robot Chicken and Metalocalypse. Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches put a spin on classic hand-breaded chicken offerings with its signature sauce.

