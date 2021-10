OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A trial is scheduled next year in the capital murder of two Alabama teenagers who were found in the trunk of a car in 1999. Circuit Judge William H. Filmore has set May 2, 2022, as the start for the trial of Coley McCraney, 47, who was arrested in March 2019 for the shooting deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, al.com reported.