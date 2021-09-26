CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: McIlroy gets 1st point, US threatens rout at Cup

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
Ryder Cup Golf Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau reacts to the crowd on the first tee during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the final day of the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):

___

2:40 p.m.

Rory McIlroy has put the first point of Sunday's singles matches on the board for the European team at the Ryder Cup.

Still on the course, though, the U.S. leads in seven of the remaining 11 matches, with three tied.

U.S. players are putting on a show for the massive home crowd at Whistling Straits. Up 11-5 entering the day, they are on the verge of routing the Europeans to regain the Ryder Cup.

The only European leading on the course was Ian Poulter, who was 1 up on Tony Finau through 10 holes.

___

1:07 p.m.

The fans let out a collective groan when Bryson DeChambeau put his driver away and pulled out a 3-wood on the par-4 sixth hole at the Ryder Cup.

He turned to the crowd and asked them to calm down, assuring them he was still going for the green.

He had enough club, but came up just left and ended up making par. DeChambeau, who had already driven the green on the par-4 first and made eagle, had a 1-up lead over Sergio Garcia.

The U.S. and Europe each lead in four matches with two more tied. The U.S. came in with an 11-5 lead and needed only 3 1/2 points to take the cup.

___

12:45 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay has won four straight holes to take a 3-up lead over Shane Lowry six holes into their Ryder Cup singles match.

Cantlay, the FedEx Cup champion, is one of three Americans leading their matches Sunday, with eight of the 12 singles showdowns on the course at Whistling Straits.

Also ahead early for the U.S. are Bryson DeChambeau, who is 2 up on Sergio Garcia, and Scottie Scheffler, who is 3 up on world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

DeChambeau took an aggressive line on the par-5 fifth hole in an attempt to repeat the 417-yard drive he hit on the opening day. But he came up short and was nestled in native grass, then chunked his second shot into the water. On the 370-yard first hole, DeChambeau drove the green and made eagle for an early lead.

Europe has the edge in three matches and two others are tied. Europe needs a whopping nine points out of the 12 matches to retain the Ryder Cup.

___

12:10 p.m.

Three holes. Three birdies. And Scottie Scheffler is 3 up on world No. 1 Jon Rahm at the Ryder Cup.

The U.S. rookie is off to a great start on the final day of play at Whistling Straits. The 21st-ranked Scheffler is the only American player with a worse ranking than his European opponent in any of Sunday's 12 singles matches.

The U.S. came into the day with an 11-5 lead and only needs 3 1/2 points to win the cup for just the fourth time in the last 13 tries.

___

11:50 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau flexed his muscles for the crowd on the first tee box at the Ryder Cup, then took out his driver and drove the green on the 370-yard par 4.

The opening shot traveled 354 yards, and DeChambeau followed by sinking the 40-foot putt for eagle to take an early 1-up lead over Sergio Garcia. The U.S and Europe each lead in two of the four matches that are on the course.

The Americans bring an 11-5 lead into the Sunday singles matches at Whistling Straits and need only 3 1/2 points to win the Ryder Cup.

___

11:10 a.m.

Ryder Cup singles matches have kicked off with Xander Schauffele of the U.S. taking on Europe's Rory McIlroy in Sunday's opener.

Both players hit their opening drives just short of the green on the short par 4.

The United States comes into the final day of action with an 11-5 lead and needs 3 1/2 points out of the 12 singles matches to capture the cup for only the fourth time in the last 13 meetings. Europe has a massive hill to climb. No team has overcome such a large deficit on the final day to win.

None of the first six players in the American lineup has lost a match this week.

Schauffele, who won the Olympic gold medal last month, brings a 3-0 mark into his final match against McIlroy, the four-time major champion who hasn't won in his three matches.

Other matches include Patrick Cantlay against Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau against Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson against Paul Casey.

Garcia teamed up with Jon Rahm to go 3-0 this week and surpass Nick Faldo with the most wins in Ryder Cup history. Johnson is the first American to start 4-0 since Larry Nelson in 1979.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

