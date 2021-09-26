CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Fire Near Greeley Hill

Cover picture for the articleUpdate at 1:44 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a blaze on Wagner Ridge Road in the Greeley Hill area of Mariposa County. The flames broke out in some brush and timber near Forest Road 2S37 just after noon. CAL Fire reports the fire’s size remains at an estimated five acres. Crews will continue to work towards full containment and be mopping up for several hours, according to CAL Fire. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

